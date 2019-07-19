Longtime metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club closing today due to lack of funding

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club is closing today due to a lack of funding in an area that needs it the most, community leaders say.
The Thomasville Heights Boys & Girls Club opened eight years ago and has been serving youth who badly need it since then.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned that the club is trying to come up with alternate choices for programming, but for parents, getting their children to another facility is hard.
We're talking to heartbroken community members about how they will fill the gaps after the Boys & Girls Club closes, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
