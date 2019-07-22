ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta hotels are becoming more concerned with the homeless situation. Now, they are urging city leaders to step up and do more.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston got a copy of a letter sent to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressing problems around three downtown hotels.
General managers at the Hyatt Regency, Hilton Atlanta and Marriott Marquis said they have received too many complaints of unsafe conditions.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 6: Why they believe the issues could hurt local tourism and convention
“This has to be a priority.” A letter sent to Mayor Bottoms from downtown hotels about homelessness and aggressive panhandling. @wsbtv at 5. pic.twitter.com/StMzyd84jV— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) July 22, 2019
