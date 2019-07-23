  • LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain falling across metro Atlanta now, storms later today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's going to be a wet day for many people Tuesday. Many are waking up to heavy rain and more is expected through the day. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan began tracking the rain around 2:30 a.m. in the northeast Georgia mountains. Scattered rain and storms are expected to move south into metro Atlanta later in the day.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on storms in your area]

    We're using advanced weather technology to track the rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    LIVE UPDATES: 

    2:52 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the heavy rain is centered mostly in the northeast Georgia mountains.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories