ATLANTA - It's going to be a wet day for many people Tuesday. Many are waking up to heavy rain and more is expected through the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan began tracking the rain around 2:30 a.m. in the northeast Georgia mountains. Scattered rain and storms are expected to move south into metro Atlanta later in the day.
LIVE UPDATES:
2:52 a.m.:
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the heavy rain is centered mostly in the northeast Georgia mountains.
Good morning! Tracking some heavy rain moving through the NE GA mountains with scattered downpours elsewhere.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 23, 2019
Im updating the timing of today’s wet weather — 430-7am on @wsbtv! pic.twitter.com/3RaGtWYXfW
