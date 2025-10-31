‘What are we going to do?’ Metro Atlanta families now facing food crisis amid government shutdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers, college students, working parents and military families all make up the faces of those who rely on SNAP benefits to buy food.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’ve been playing this around in my head every day. What are we going to do?” said Carmen Gayle.

Her children work to help make ends meet, but she said inflation has made it so hard that she relies on SNAP.

The same goes for teacher Shequila Duffey.

“I will be devastated,” said Duffey.

They are not alone.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a nonpartisan research and policy institute called the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities states that one in eight people in Georgia relies on SNAP benefits.

More than 37% of those are working families, and more than 89 percent of them have children.

The Pew Research Center sorted the data by race. It found that 62.7% of SNAP recipients are white, 27% are Black, 3.8% are Asian, and 6.6% fall under other races.

RELATED STORIES:

“I sounded the alarm a month ago,” said LaGrange City Councilmember Nathan Gaskin.

“I would liken it to a natural disaster,” said Gaskin. “Local governments need to declare a State of Emergency, locally activate their GEMA units.”

He believes that will help devote resources to a coordinated response to provide for those who lose SNAP benefits if non-profits run out of supplies during the shutdown.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco checked in with counties across North Georgia to find out if any are preparing. Some, like Barrow County, moved emergency funding to their Meals on Wheels program during the shutdown. Others, like Cobb, Clayton, Henry, Douglas, and Troup Counties, are hosting food drives.

“People have to scramble to figure this out,” said Gayle.

Gayle said many recipients were under the impression that they could not use any money that remains on their EBT cards once the SNAP benefits are put on pause on Nov. 1.

The governor’s office confirmed that unspent SNAP funds remain accessible for nine months from the date of last use.

Users can spend whatever amount is left on the account. However, no more funds will be put into it until the shutdown is over.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Henry County Government is giving away boxes of food on Oct. 31 at Red Hawk Park starting at 9:00 a.m.

Gwinnett County Government is distributing food on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at Lenora Park on Lenora Church Rd. in Snellville at 3:00 p.m. It is hosting another giveaway on Nov. 18 at Bryson Park on Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn.

The city of LaGrange and Troup County are taking non-perishable donations through December. Drop-off locations will be at City Hall, the LaGrange Police Department, and the LaGrange Fire Department. Local churches are also invited to participate.

Cobb County is hosting a food drive from Nov. 3 to Nov. 26. You can drop off donations from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at any of the county’s Senior Services centers.

Clayton County Government is taking donations of non-perishable items through Nov. 17.

Drop-off Locations :

Clayton County Board of Commissioners — 112 Smith Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Jim Huie Recreation Center — 9045 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation — 3499 Rex Rd, Rex, GA 30273

South Clayton Recreation — 1837 McDonough Rd, Hampton, GA 30228

Virginia Burton Gray Recreation — 1475 E Fayetteville Rd, Riverdale, GA 30296

Lake Spivey Recreation — 2300 Walt Stephens Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Headquarters Library — 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Forest Park Library — 4812 West Street, Forest Park, GA 30297

Lovejoy Library — 1721 McDonough Rd, Hampton, GA 30228

Morrow Library — 6225 Maddox Rd, Morrow, GA 30260

Northwest Library — 6131 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, GA 30274

Riverdale Library — 420 Valley Hill Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30296on

©2025 Cox Media Group