Food pantries prepping for more families in need when SNAP benefits pause

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Food pantries across metro Atlanta are bracing for a surge in demand as federal SNAP benefits are set to be put on pause due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The lack of SNAP benefits will leave many families without the support they rely on, prompting local food pantries to prepare for increased need.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned the North Gwinnett Co-op has already spent over $5,000 at Costco to stock up on supplies.

“People are really worried about if they’re going to have food,” said Kim Phillips, Executive Director of the North Gwinnett Co-op.

The USDA’s warning that SNAP benefits might be halted puts 95% of the North Gwinnett Co-op’s clients at risk of losing their ability to purchase groceries.

In response, the co-op is allowing families to visit twice a month to ensure they have enough food.

Food pantries across the county are calling on the community to donate food and personal items, which are not covered by food stamps, to help meet the anticipated demand.

“We just have a great community, great community of helpers. We’re very blessed,” said Laura Drake, Executive Director of the Southeast Gwinnett Co-op.

“We know that with our community and our support system that we’ll be able to serve our people,” said Phillips.

SNAP benefits are set to be paused on Nov. 1.

