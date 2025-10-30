Largest food bank in Atlanta working to get ahead of what could be a ‘wave of hunger’

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Community Food Bank has taken emergency action by moving $5 million from its reserves to increase food assistance amid rising demand due to inflation, layoffs, and a government shutdown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The food bank, which distributed $280 million worth of food last year, is preparing for increased demand as SNAP benefits in the 29 Georgia counties it serves amount to $140 million monthly.

The organization is distributing 500,000 pounds of food daily across the region.

RELATED STORIES:

Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, stated, “We’re anticipating that demand is going to go up significantly. We’re already seeing a significant increase in the number of people calling us about getting help and visiting our website.”

Website traffic seeking assistance has surged by 500% compared to the beginning of the month, indicating a growing need for support among families facing economic challenges.

Waide emphasized the crisis, noting, “We are serving 70% more people today than we did three and a half years ago.”

He described the situation as escalating from a “really bad thunderstorm to some kind of hurricane” due to the added impact of the government shutdown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The food bank encourages financial contributions, as it can leverage its buying power and supplier relationships to stretch donations further.

Waide explained, “For every can you donate that you bought down at the grocery store, we can get five or six or seven cans with that same amount of money.”

They also encourage people to volunteer at a local food bank near you.

©2025 Cox Media Group