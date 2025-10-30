‘I’m fearful:’ Grandmother worries she won’t be able to pay rent due to government shutdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Another state agency is bracing for delayed public assistance payments because of the shutdown. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs says it’s preparing for partial or, in some cases, missed payments as federal funding remains frozen by the shutdown.

However, the agency is urging renters to keep paying their portion of rent to stay in compliance.

"We don’t wanna go through the headache of a shutdown and not knowing where you’re gonna sleep at," HCV recipient Sterline Covington said.

Covington, who is a renter in DeKalb County, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln the federal funding delays have her on edge.

“I’m fearful because I have grandchildren and I’m disabled,” Covington explained.

Covington told Lincoln she started receiving housing vouchers in 2018 after a car accident left her unable to work.

“I got hit by a charter bus on 85 Sylvan Road,” Covington said.

This week, she received a text message from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs alerting her that rental assistance funds have been disrupted by the shutdown.

“I’m scared that I’m going to have to find an alternative,” Covington said.

The Department of Community Affairs says it notified its nearly 12,000 recipients across the state

And it’s not alone.

The Housing Authority of DeKalb County confirmed it’s working with HUD’s limited staff to secure full funding for November and December 2025 for nearly 6,000 recipients.

The Atlanta Housing Authority sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement;

“Atlanta Housing (AH) is closely monitoring the federal government shutdown and its implications for the thousands of low-income families we serve. Based on current information and careful planning, AH expects to sustain near-term operations, including maintaining housing assistance for AH families and internal operations to continue our work. We urge policymakers to act swiftly to avoid disruptions that will harm Atlanta’s most vulnerable families working toward self-sufficiency and economic mobility.”

“Government shutdowns might work for politics, but they certainly don’t work for people,” Tensley Almand, CEO of Atlanta Mission.

DCA continues urging renters to pay their portion on time to remain compliant.

Federal law prohibits landlords from charging tenants for the government’s share of rent.

DCA sent renters and landlords a message saying, “DCA is monitoring the federal funding lapse and will share updates as soon as new information is provided.”

“We’re definitely feeling the impacts and seeing more people show up,” Almand said.

Almand says it’s seeing increased demand as inflation pressures and the shutdown compound housing instability.

“I see that slide, and I get nervous. If we start talking about making it harder for people to get or keep housing vouchers, I fail to see how that helps anyone,” Almand said.

“I hope this shutdown ends soon,” Covington said.

Lincoln has reached out to Gwinnett and Clayton Counties and is waiting to hear back.

DCA says once HUD releases full funding, it will issue the remaining November rent balances.

If you receive an eviction notice, contact the state’s housing specialist immediately.

