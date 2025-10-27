Raw sewage smell remains at Atlanta apartments despite fixes, tenants say

ATLANTA — Renters in Northwest Atlanta are complaining of a strong odor they say is making them sick at their apartments, despite management’s claims of repairs.

Health issues they are facing LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Residents at Flipper Temple Apartments told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that the smell of raw sewage has infiltrated the property after years of backflow issues.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is investigating the situation following complaints from tenants.

“It doesn’t seem like they’re doing anything for us,” said Mary McMullen-Cobb.

McMullen-Cobb, a 63-year-old tenant, said she has cleaned up raw sewage multiple times, with thick sludge backing up into her bathtub and toilet.

Images show black sludge filling her tub. Outside the apartments, dried toilet tissue lines the plumbing area, resembling cement around the pipes, according to residents.

Apartment management acknowledged a sewage issue in August but stated that repairs were made. They declined to answer further questions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group