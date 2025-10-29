$100 million warehouse could soon be coming to metro Atlanta, but neighbors don’t want it

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Homeowners in Fairburn and the City of South Fulton are rallying against a proposed 1.6 million-square-foot warehouse development along Interstate 85, citing zoning concerns and community impact.

The land designated for the warehouse is currently zoned for agricultural use, not industrial, according to the residents opposing the project. Developers KMT Partners have plans to convert nearly 200 acres into three warehouses, which has sparked significant opposition from the local community.

“Breaks my heart,” said Julie White, a Fairburn resident. “I mean, seriously, I can get emotional just standing here talking about it.”

“We are having to fight tooth and nail to stop this project,” said Drew De Man, a South Fulton resident.

White says the proposed warehouse is about 100 yards away from property that’s been in her family for nearly 100 years.

“Part of living in an industrial corridor is trucks, warehouses, industries, that kind of thing,” Councilwoman Linda Pritchard said.

Residents have collected over 800 signatures on a petition urging the council to reject the warehouse proposal and consider alternative locations.

Some neighbors pointed out the absence of parks and grocery stores, and questioned the need for more warehouses in the area.

The proposed development by KMT Partners promises a capital investment of $100 million and the creation of 1,000 to 2,000 jobs, with salaries ranging from $30,000 to $80,000.

However, residents are concerned about increased truck traffic and pollution.

The council’s decision on the warehouse proposal will be made during Tuesday night’s meeting.

