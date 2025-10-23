Metro Atlanta driver gets $5,000 Peach Pass bill dropped after Channel 2 investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta driver says he’s finally breathing easier after Channel 2 Action News helped him resolve more than $5,000 in Peach Pass toll violations.

Justin Padden told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that his commute has now gone from about 40 minutes to more than an hour, but he’s fine with the extra drive time if it means avoiding surprise toll bills.

“It’s worth it now because I don’t worry about an astronomical bill I could get,” Padden said.

Padden said his trouble began after the State Road and Tollway Authority, which operates the Peach Pass system, closed his account without notifying him.

He said he had previously registered his electric vehicle, which at the time could use Georgia’s express lanes for free.

After updating his account in 2024, just before the state ended the toll exemption for electric vehicles, SRTA launched a new Peach Pass app.

Padden said when he updated his account through the app, he was never alerted that his account had been closed.

“Then I’m being told, ‘Sorry, there’s nothing we can do. You have to deal with the collection agency,’” Padden said.

Unaware of the closure, Padden said tolls kept adding up for months.

“The bill was like five months’ worth,” he said. “If I would have gotten this bill a month, two months, the tolls wouldn’t be where they’re at.”

After Channel 2 Action News began investigating, Padden said SRTA removed the $5,000 in violations and collections, leaving him responsible for $500 in toll fees.

“Just a huge lift off my shoulders,” Padden said.

He said a representative never explained why he wasn’t notified about the account closure, and he believes other drivers may be facing the same issue.

“With your help in looking at it, it felt like it was the first time that someone actually listened,” Padden said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to SRTA for a comment, but so far, it hasn’t responded.

