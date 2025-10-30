Atlanta Community Food Bank activates $5 million crisis response plan for SNAP benefits pause

Federal supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits are expected to pause this weekend with the ongoing government shutdown. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is now activating its crisis response plan.

The food bank will draw $5 million from its reserves to purchase over six million pounds of emergency food to distribute over the next four weeks.

“These are incredibly unstable and uncertain times that leave our most vulnerable neighbors at risk,” ACFB president and CEO Kyle Waide said . “It is more critical than ever that we take immediate action to ensure that the children, families, and seniors in our communities continue to have access to nutritious food and vital resources.”

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting for days on the ongoing government shutdown’s impact on SNAP benefits.

The federal government spends about $3.2 billion annually on SNAP benefits for approximately 1.5 million people across Georgia. That will be at risk if the shutdown lasts past Saturday.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank serves as a hub, purchasing food and distributing it to more than 700 food pantries across 29 north Georgia counties.

You can find a local food bank near you by searching an interactive map here.

