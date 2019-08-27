  • Police arrest man they say is suspected serial rapist in Clayton County

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that police have arrested a man they say has terrorized women in Clayton County over the last few years.

    Police have released multiple sketches of the man they say they now have in custody. 

    Investigators said the assaults date back to 2015. Police said this attacker's method of operation was strongly similar in each case. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones is speaking with investigators for a LIVE report, TONIGHT AT 6

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories