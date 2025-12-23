Inmates escape DeKalb County Jail: 2 more charged after capture

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington the two people accused of helping three inmates escape from the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday, will face charges.

“What do you plan to do to make sure the citizens of DeKalb County are safe and that something like this does not happen again?” Washington asked at a news conference Tuesday.

“Moving forward I’m going to continue to do what I’ve been doing to keep them safe. They’re safe now that’s why these individuals are in custody,” Sheriff Melody Maddox answered.

U.S Marshals captured the escaped inmates in Miami on Monday night.

“Those that commit crimes are held accountable,” Maddox explained.

All three men - Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor and Naod Yohannes - had violent criminal histories and were described as “dangerous” after their escape.

Deputies said guards discovered the men missing during a routine security check late Sunday night.

Authorities said jail phone calls revealed the men had a friend to pick them up from the jail and take them to a house.

Sheriff’s deputies said while at the house, the girlfriend of one of the inmates, then called for a Lyft ride.

U.S. Marshals tracked the inmates in that Lyft and brought then into custody.

Washington questioned the timeline, specifically the delay to notify the public about the violent inmates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re not going to put any information out there unless it’s valid and it has been verified,” said Maddox.

“We at WSB knew about the escape six hours before the sheriff’s office even confirmed it. How is that possible?” Washington asked.

“I don’t know how that is possible. I wasn’t there. I can tell you that the U.S. Marshals were told fairly quickly after they escaped,” U.S. Marshal, Thomas Brown of the Northern District of Georgia said.

Next authorities will extradite the inmates to DeKalb County.

Brown listed the charges the people accused of helping the inmates will face.

“Charged with aiding and abetting an escape from a facility. And the young lady will face state charges.” Brown explained.

RELATED STORIES:

Charles, 24, is accused of murdering Carl Steinke in 2022 in DeKalb County.

In 2024, Charles pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping and more after he was accused of holding a Lawrenceville couple he met on a dating app against their will, robbing them and sexually assaulting one of them. He is currently serving a life sentence for this crime.

Yusuf Minor, 31, is a convicted murderer. He was convicted last year of the 2022 murder of Ja’Leesa May-Carter, 33.

Investigators say May-Carter was behind him in line at a gas station. They say Minor followed her home and killed her because she allegedly took a $100 bill he left behind. He is serving a life sentence for this crime.

He is currently facing armed robbery and gun charges in DeKalb.

His attorney, Gerald Griggs, shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News, encouraging Minor to turn himself in, maintain his innocence and fight his battle in court.

Yohannes, 25, is charged with arson, simple assault and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

According to his indictment, Yohannes is accused of setting a fire at the Highland Village Apartments on E. Ponce de Leon Ave. off Interstate 285 in July 2024.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group