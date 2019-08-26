Heavy delays along I-75 after truck goes off side of overpass

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - There are heavy delays along the expressway after a truck went off the side of an overpass along Interstate 75 and Interstate 285 in Cobb County.
A horrible crash at I75 and Akers Mill Road. A witness told me he saw the truck flying through the air and crash on the ground below. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AhipUegSg9— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) August 26, 2019
DOT cameras show the truck smashed from the impact in between the northbound and southbound sides of I-75.
NewsChopper 2 is over scene, as well as a reporter and photographer on the ground.
Take a look at This in Cobb County!!! Car flew off of the bridge onto I-75/sb at I-285 a left lane is blocked. Expect delays in both directions https://t.co/MhPvicYKPN #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/sN05fnZKzA— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) August 26, 2019
