Drivers will soon be allowed to go faster on major metro Atlanta interstate

Drivers will soon be able to go a little faster on a busy interstate in metro Atlanta.
Officials are raising the speed limit on Interstate 575, which runs through Cobb and Cherokee counties, after a Georgia Department of Transportation speed study.
The current speed limit is set at 65 MPH, but the changes will increase it to 70 MPH.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is hitting the roads this morning and watching how fast drivers are going as the morning rush commute grows.
We're breaking down the impact the new speed limit could have on your commute, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 5:44 a.m and 6:44 a.m.
