The Caribbean islands are bracing as Tropical Storm Dorian moves their way.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.
Forecasters say Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian's progress.
JUST IN: #Dorian is strengthening -- it's now a 60 mph tropical storm. Tropical storm watches and warnings are posted across the islands of the eastern Caribbean this morning. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/c4DBmQg9YB— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 26, 2019
Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, became a named storm on Saturday. It is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane by Wednesday.
A second system in the Atlantic, just north of Bahamas, could also become a named storm in the coming days.
System north of the Bahamas has an 80% chance of development over the next couple of days -- but it will stay offshore.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 26, 2019
We're also watching #Dorian in the central Atlantic.
The tropics are heating up! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zOLDeQYFpd
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is keeping an eye on the tropics as things heat up. He will be tracking these storms over the next several days and will have the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News.
