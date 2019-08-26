  • Caribbean islands bracing for impact of Tropical Storm Dorian

    The Caribbean islands are bracing as Tropical Storm Dorian moves their way.

    A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

    Forecasters say Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian's progress.

    Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, became a named storm on Saturday. It is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane by Wednesday.

    A second system in the Atlantic, just north of Bahamas, could also become a named storm in the coming days.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is keeping an eye on the tropics as things heat up. He will be tracking these storms over the next several days and will have the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News.

