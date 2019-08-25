  • Reward increased to $5,000 to catch man suspected in Clark Atlanta shooting

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are now offering a $5,000 reward to catch the man they believe shot four college students at a Clark Atlanta University party earlier this week.

    Police say someone shot the students at a block party near the CAU campus Tuesday night. Police identified the victims as Erin Ennis, 18, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, Elyse Spencer, 18 and Kia Thomas, 19.

    Atlanta City Council member Cleta Wilson upped the original reward by $3,000 to find a man captured on surveillance video. Police do not believe he is a student. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden talked officials about why they decided to increase the reward, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

