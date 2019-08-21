  • 2 shot near Clark Atlanta University, police say

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a shooting near the campus of Clark Atlanta University left multiple people injured, according to Atlanta police.

    The shooting happened around 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of James P Brawley Drive southwest and Beckwith Street southwest. 

    Police said when officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds and one with a graze wound near the Clark Atlanta University library. 

    The victims were taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. 

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

