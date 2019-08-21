2 shot near Clark Atlanta University, police say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a shooting near the campus of Clark Atlanta University left multiple people injured, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting happened around 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of James P Brawley Drive southwest and Beckwith Street southwest.
Police said when officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds and one with a graze wound near the Clark Atlanta University library.
The victims were taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Many students are unable to get home because their dorms are inside the crime scene pic.twitter.com/58j2ZHeZi3— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 21, 2019
