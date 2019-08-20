Police charge teacher with attempted child molestation after mall incident

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have charged a Tucker Middle School teacher with attempted child molestation after police said he tried to assault a teen at Perimeter Mall last week.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant learned that Devin Johnson, 28, was charged Tuesday.
Police said Johnson tried to sexually assault the teen inside a bathroom at the mall.
Petchenik first reported the incident last Friday as police were still trying to identify the man.
BREAKING: Police have charged a man named Devin Johnson for attempted child molestation of child at Perimeter Mall. He was a teacher at Tucker Middle. pic.twitter.com/Zh93ZLXKEl— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 20, 2019
Sgt. Robert Parsons, with the Dunwoody Police Department said Johnson took the boy into a bathroom stall and asked him to expose himself. When the teen didn't respond, Johnson grabbed his pants and the teen ran, Parsons said.
We're working to learn how police tracked the middle school teacher down, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
