Woman tells police she was kidnapped, drugged and assaulted at Atlanta home

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman told police she was kidnapped, drugged and sexually assaulted in a Roswell home early Tuesday morning.
Police said they got a call from 911 from a woman who said she was held against her will for nearly two days. Police found the woman at a home on Victory Ridge Lane.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik talked to police about the terrifying story the victim told them and the search for several people who she says held her captive.
We're learning how police used new technology to track her down and rescue her, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Woman tells police she was kidnapped, drugged and assaulted at Roswell home
- Reality star's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape
- Police charge teacher with attempted child molestation after mall incident
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}