Reality star's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape

ATLANTA - The daughter of a reality TV star who's facing federal tax evasion charges told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that she's the victim of an extortion plot and she's blaming her father and brother.
Lindsie Chrisley sat down to talk with Carr on Monday evening and accused her father and brother of blackmailing her with a sex tape unless she agreed to lie to investigators.
TONIGHT AT 11: The reasons why she says this entire situation makes no sense, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
She said she now has extra security.
"With what's going on right now, I'm fearful,” Lindsie Chrisley told Carr.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher under investigation for attempted molestation in mall bathroom
- Acuna on being benched for not running out hit: 'I respect Snit's decision'
- Firefighter allegedly shot deer without license on city property, officials say
Todd Chrisley, her father, sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News, saying:
"As I said before, I’m at a loss as to why Lindsie is saying these terrible, untrue things about her brother and me. But whatever she says, she is still my daughter. I have always loved her, I will always love her, and I am here for her.”
A federal grand jury handed up an indictment against Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie last week, alleging tax evasion, wire fraud and the use of the Chrisleys' production company to hide their reality TV income from the IRS. It also alleges Todd Chrisley directed his employee to falsify income and asset documents, pointing toward text message communication.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}