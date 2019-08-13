Todd Chrisley, wife indicted by federal grand jury on tax evasion, financial crimes

ATLANTA - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted reality tv couple Todd and Julie Chrisley and a former CPA named Peter Tarintino for financial crimes.
The indictment was handed down in Georgia's Northern District on Tuesday. Charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr is going through the indictment and speaking with officials at the U.S. Attorney's Office for a LIVE update on this developing story, TONIGHT AT 5.
#Breaking #Exclusive (thread) : Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley and their former CPA Peter Tarantino just indicted by federal grand jury for tax evasion, other financial crimes.— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 13, 2019
Indictment handed down in Atlanta-Georgia Northern District. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/81HOeTTKui
On Monday night, Todd Chrisley previewed the federal indictment in an Instagram message to fans, saying he has "nothing to hide." The Chrisleys, who now reside in Nashville, blamed seven years of financial trouble on a former employee they claimed created phony documents, forged signatures and threatened other employees in an attempt to set off a federal tax evasion and bank fraud investigation that never panned out.
"So far, so good-except that our former employee didn't give up," Chrisley went on to write. " Somehow he persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney's office not only to reopen the case but also grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us….."
The message ends with the Chrisleys signing off and saying they covet their prayers.
TROUBLE IN GEORGIA
Chrisley has also been the subject of a 2017 Channel 2 investigation, after the investigative unit found the Chrisleys under investigation for state tax evasion, and claims of legal residency in Florida, rather than their home base of Georgia.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr later found the Chrisleys had a nearly $800k judgement against them in the Fulton County Courts.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Atlanta plans to address the case later this afternoon.
