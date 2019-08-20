Video shows school officer slam girl into wall while breaking up fight

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says a school resource officer went too far during an altercation involving her 15-year-old daughter.
Alma Grandy told Channel 2's Tom Jones new video a student posted to Instagram shows a Newton High School officer slamming her daughter, Mikkia Grandy, up against a wall and choking her while breaking up a fight on August 14.
"It hurts when you see your child roughed up like that," Alma Grandy said.
Alma Grandy said the deputy put his elbow over daughter's neck while she was on the ground.
"Then he picked me up and slammed me to the wall," Mikkia Grandy said.
See the video now under investigation as we detail the action against the officer, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}