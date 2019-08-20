0 Escaped Georgia inmate identified as suspect in Florida homicide

GULF COUNTY, Fla. - A $10,000 reward has been offered in the search for an escaped Georgia inmate who was identified as a suspect in a Florida homicide, authorities said.

Stephen Michael Smith, 34, is wanted in the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning in Gulf County, a sparsely populated community in the central Florida Panhandle. Smith was reported missing from his Clayton County transitional center five days earlier after he did not return from work.

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a lookout for Smith on Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals Service offered the reward Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities in Gulf County have not released many details about the homicide. The victim was found shortly after 10 a.m. at a home on Sea Pines lane, which is located yards from the beachfront in Port St. Joe.

#BOLO Statewide lookout for Stephen Michael Smith who failed to return from work (Absconded) from Clayton TC .

Don't approach, call 478.992.5111. pic.twitter.com/mUfkPRV9gf — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) August 20, 2019

Sheriff's deputies identified the victim as Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Fla., but they have not said how he died. It is not clear if Smith and Upton knew each other.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe that the general public is at risk," the Gulf County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and tattoos on his arms and neck.

Smith has ties to the LaGrange area, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office. He is serving a 10-year sentence for robbery out of that jurisdiction.

Authorities in Florida have no information that Smith is headed to the Troup County area, but the sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout.

No vehicle description has been released.

Anyone who sees Smith should not attempt to apprehend him, authorities said. Call 911.

