Terrifying video shows burglar break into home with mother, baby inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Terrifying video shows the moment a burglar broke into a DeKalb County house with a mother and baby inside.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to the woman who said she grabbed her 8-month-old daughter and ran to a neighbor's house.
"I just needed to be safe with my baby. Her life matters to me. That was the only thing on my mind, like, I just needed to get her to safety," she said.
