0 Teacher under investigation for attempted molestation in mall bathroom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Schools confirmed a teacher told officials he is the subject of an investigation into an attempted molestation at Perimeter Mall.

Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik learned the man under investigation is a teacher at Tucker Middle School.

We are not naming him because formal charges have not been filed.

"Was asking him hold old he was, where he lived, if he was from the area, that kind of thing," said Sgt. Robert Parsons, with the Dunwoody Police Department.

We showed you surveillance video on Friday of an early August incident at Perimeter Mall.

Police say the man in this video lured a 13-year-old into a bathroom stall, then tried to get him to pull down his pants.

When the boy fought back, police say the man grabbed his pants, but the boy got away and his father chased him out of the mall.

Petchenik got a statement from DeKalb County Schools that says in part.

"This weekend, DCSD administrators were made aware by an employee that he was accused of criminal conduct at perimeter mall. Staff immediately reported the incident to the office of legal affairs and DCSD public safety.

Throughout the weekend, DCSD public safety worked swiftly with the city of Dunwoody police department, and provided information to assist in their investigation of the alleged incident at Perimeter Mall. The City of Dunwoody Police Department is now handling the investigation and charges.

The allegations, if verified and true, will lead to immediate termination. All accusations of employee misconduct -- off-site allegations included -- are investigated thoroughly by DCSD personnel to ensure student and staff safety. "

