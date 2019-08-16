Man tried to molest boy inside restroom at popular metro mall, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are warning parents to be careful after they say a man tried to molest a child in the mall bathroom.
Police told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that the boy had gone to the bathroom by himself while at Perimeter Mall when the man cornered him and tried to sexually assault him.
Investigators said the man summoned the boy into a bathroom stall, locked it and asked the boy to pull down his pants.
TODAY AT 6: The surveillance video police need you to see and the latest on the search for the suspect.
