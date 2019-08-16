  • You can buy Braves legend Chipper Jones' Fulton mansion for $3.75M

    By: Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - During his 18 seasons playing for the Atlanta Braves, legend Chipper Jones had 468 home runs. Now, you can buy his home for $3.75 million.

    The home is located off Hopewell Road inside The Manor Golf & Country Club, said Judy Funk of Harry Norman Realtors.

    She said the home went on the market about a month ago.

    Chipper — real name Larry Wayne Jones, Jr. — used to live in the home, but has since moved elsewhere in metro Atlanta.

    “He’s not leaving Atlanta, this is home,” she said.

    A rarity in baseball, Jones spent his entire career in Atlanta. He went on to help get the team to their 1995 World Series win, and the eight-time All-Star was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018.

    The 8,795-square-foot home for sale sits on 4.4 acres and, according to Fulton County property records, it has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and four half-baths.

    Near the heated saltwater pool/waterfall, there’s a cabana with two pizza ovens. 

    And, of course, there’s a batting cage.

