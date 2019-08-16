You can buy Braves legend Chipper Jones' Fulton mansion for $3.75M

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - During his 18 seasons playing for the Atlanta Braves, legend Chipper Jones had 468 home runs. Now, you can buy his home for $3.75 million.
The home is located off Hopewell Road inside The Manor Golf & Country Club, said Judy Funk of Harry Norman Realtors.
[Braves legend Chipper Jones takes his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame]
She said the home went on the market about a month ago.
Chipper — real name Larry Wayne Jones, Jr. — used to live in the home, but has since moved elsewhere in metro Atlanta.
“He’s not leaving Atlanta, this is home,” she said.
A rarity in baseball, Jones spent his entire career in Atlanta. He went on to help get the team to their 1995 World Series win, and the eight-time All-Star was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018.
The 8,795-square-foot home for sale sits on 4.4 acres and, according to Fulton County property records, it has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and four half-baths.
RELATED STORIES:
- MUST-READ: Chipper Jones writes letter to younger self
- HALL OF FAME: A look back at Chipper Jones' life and legacy
- Hank Aaron talks about Chipper Jones' HOF induction, Braves career
Near the heated saltwater pool/waterfall, there’s a cabana with two pizza ovens.
And, of course, there’s a batting cage.
You can email Judy Funk at Judy.Funk@harrynorman.com.
SEE MORE PICTURES OF THE HOME HERE.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}