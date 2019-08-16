  • Student arrested after bringing weapon to Wheeler High; school placed on lockdown

    By: Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Wheeler High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a student brought a weapon to school, district officials said.

    In a statement, a Cobb County School District spokeswoman said Wheeler's administrators were made aware of a rumor circulating about a student who made threats against the school.

    The high school was placed on a "Code Red" lockdown as administrators and Cobb County School District Police investigated the threats. Authorities said a student was arrested and found to be in possession of a weapon, but it wasn't immediately clear what type of weapon it was.

    "All students are safe, and the school is operating on a normal schedule while CCSD police continue their investigation," the statement read. 

    This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

