Student arrested after bringing weapon to Wheeler High; school placed on lockdown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Wheeler High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a student brought a weapon to school, district officials said.
In a statement, a Cobb County School District spokeswoman said Wheeler's administrators were made aware of a rumor circulating about a student who made threats against the school.
The high school was placed on a "Code Red" lockdown as administrators and Cobb County School District Police investigated the threats. Authorities said a student was arrested and found to be in possession of a weapon, but it wasn't immediately clear what type of weapon it was.
"All students are safe, and the school is operating on a normal schedule while CCSD police continue their investigation," the statement read.
