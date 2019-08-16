Couple drops off $46 check at post office -- but says woman stole it, cashed it for $700

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County teacher told Channel 2 Action News her husband dropped off a check at a Stockbridge post office -- but said a week later they were victims of fraud.
Police said someone took the $46 check to DeKalb County, wiped it and wrote their own name on it along with a new amount for $700.
"She just looked like she didn't have a care in the world. Just strolled in the bank, handed them the check and walked out with our money," Tracey Harris said.
