Treasure hunter finds SD card containing man's last moments; returns to parents

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Two years after a Sandy Springs man drowned at a Tennessee waterfall, his family received an unexpected surprise that could help bring them some closure.
Richard Ragland died in 2017, just a few days shy of his 23rd birthday.
Robin McCrear and her husband, Gary, said they always had questions about what happened in the moments before their son drowned and they hoped to answer them by seeing videos he'd taken with his GoPro camera.
Not long after Richard's death, Robin says they received a letter from park rangers with an envelope that was supposed to contain a thumb drive with some video of him taken by someone else, but she said they were crushed when they opened the letter and saw that someone had stolen the drive.
Then last week, they got an unexpected phone call from a YouTube vlogger named Rich Aloha.
"He actually found Richard's GoPro camera," she said.
