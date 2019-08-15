Authorities to announce break in case of arson attack on officer's home

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department and Fire Rescue are expected to announce a major break in the investigation into an arson attack on a police officer's home.
Police said a $23,000 reward apparently has help lead to a major break in this case, possibly an arrest.
In June, someone threw a makeshift firebomb, including a rock and some liquid through the window of a police officer's home on Besty Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
The fire caused damage to the kitchen. The officer had just bought the new home, but had not yet moved in.
We're hearing from officials about the arson attack, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
