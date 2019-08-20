Teen arrested at Wheeler High School had loaded gun, documents show

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A teen arrested at a Cobb County high school last week was armed with a loaded gun, new documents show.
Rolando Moore was taken into custody at Wheeler High School Friday after a code red lockdown. Police said the 17-year-old had a 9 mm handgun without a license loaded with seven rounds in the chamber.
Students at the school told Channel 2 Action News they sheltered in place during the lockdown.
"All doors are locked. Windows are covered. Everybody is quiet. Phones off. Everybody away from windows and doors," said student Lavar Lesure.
