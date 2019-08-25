  • Tropical Storm Dorian expected to strengthen to hurricane

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    PUERTO RICO - Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane.

    The storm is currently 485 miles east of St. Lucia.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said the storm will likely become a weak hurricane Wednesday over Hispaniola and then weaken.

    The storm is expected to bring wind and rain to Puerto Rico over the next week.

    Walls said it is too early to tell how the storm could affect the U.S. mainland.

