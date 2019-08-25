PUERTO RICO - Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane.
The storm is currently 485 miles east of St. Lucia.
NEW AT 5 - Tropical Storm #Dorian is strengthening, 485 miles east of St. Lucia. The new forecast calls for Dorian to become a Cat. 1 then weaken over Hispaniola, but that may change so far out. *As for impact to the U.S. mainland, it is too early to know* pic.twitter.com/popMxLShot— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 25, 2019
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said the storm will likely become a weak hurricane Wednesday over Hispaniola and then weaken.
The storm is expected to bring wind and rain to Puerto Rico over the next week.
Walls said it is too early to tell how the storm could affect the U.S. mainland.
