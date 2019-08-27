Family forced out of their home after tree splits, crashes down on top of home

ATLANTA - A family doesn't know they will be able to return to their home after part of a large oak tree fell on top of it.
Sharon Tarver and her sister Kathy were forced from their home on Evelyn Way when the tree came crashing down Tuesday morning.
"It just split in half and went across the whole yard," Tarver told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach.
Their 87-year-old mother also lives with them. She was supposed to return home from the hospital, but she now has no place to come home to.
