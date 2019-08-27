  • Sex trafficking victims file lawsuits against 4 metro Atlanta hotels

    By: Nicole Carr

    ATLANTA - Four sex trafficking survivors have filed lawsuits against four metro Atlanta hotels, claiming the hotels profited from and participated in sex trafficking.

    As many as 20 men a day visited hotel rooms for short periods of time — an indicator of sex trafficking — and some women were forced to stay at the hotels for weeks, the trafficking survivors claim. 

    Meanwhile, employees were paid to keep quiet and act as lookouts in case police arrived or other hotel guests were suspicious, the lawsuits state.

    The hotels named in the suits are:

    • The Red Roof on Corporate Plaza at Windy Hill Road in Smyrna
    • Suburban Extended Stay on Peachtree Industrial Court in Chamblee
    • La Quinta Inn on North Point Drive in Alpharetta
    • The Extended Stay America on Hammond Drive near Perimeter Mall

