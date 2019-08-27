Police ID driver killed when pickup truck plowed off bridge onto I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are working to figure out what caused a man to drive up a ramp and off an interstate bridge in Cobb County Monday.
The pickup went up the HOV ramp and through the wall on the Akers Mill Road bridge Monday afternoon. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Dennis Farve, died on impact.
A loved one just sent me these pictures of 33-year-old Dennis Farve. He's the man that was killed yesterday when his truck went over the Akers Mill Road bridge and onto I-75. I also just spoke with a witness that says Farve swerved to avoid hitting him and his wife. The story @ 5 pic.twitter.com/m8CkqxfMfj— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 27, 2019
"He was too full of life and too full of love," Farve's fiancée, Carlea Hammond said.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was there as Department of Transportation crews remained at the scene nearly six hours later, cleaning up the broken cement and car parts left behind from the crash.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the type of concrete wall the truck went through is not designed to withstand a head-on collision at a high rate of speed.
