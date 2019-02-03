0 It's finally Super Bowl Sunday! Here's everything you need to know for big game

The countdown is over and Super Bowl Sunday is finally here.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will meet in just hours at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is the third time the Super Bowl is in Atlanta, after the city hosted it in 1994 and 2000.

Security will be tight for the Super Bowl, with millions expected in the city for the game and other events. Gates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 2 p.m.

THE GAME

Super Bowl LIII isn't the first time the Pats and Rams have met in the Super Bowl. New England defeated the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

From Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets to high school stars, Super Bowl LIII is a homecoming for many Rams and Patriots players connected to metro Atlanta. That includes former Georgia running backs and teammates Todd Gurley and Sony Michel.

It's also a home game for Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was a star quarterback for Marist School. McVay could become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.

THE STADIUM

When Falcons owner Arthur Blank wanted to build a new stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium was promised to bring a Super Bowl. The state-of-the-art stadium has delivered and Blank told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that he believes it will add Atlanta to the Super Bowl rotation.

You can find everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium here, including food, parking and what you can and can't bring.

If you are driving to the game, be prepared for major roads around the stadium to be closed. The full map and road closures can be found here. Don't want to drive? MARTA and Lyft are also options. Lyft is even offering discounts.

ENTERTAINMENT

Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem before the Patriots and Rams kick off. The Atlanta native recently addressed why she decided to sing the anthem.

As for the halftime show, the NFL had difficulty booking an act, but eventually agreed with Maroon 5 to perform. Travis Scott and Atlanta's own Big Boi from OutKast will join the band.

There has been much controversy surrounding Maroon 5's selection and the band did not hold the standard news conference last week. Frontman Adam Levine talked to Entertainment Tonight about performing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

HOW TO FOLLOW

