0 These players, coaches with metro Atlanta ties could win hometown Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Playing in the Super Bowl is every NFL player's dream. But the chance to play in his hometown for a ring makes it even special.

That will be the case for several players who grew up right here in Atlanta when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet on Feb. 3 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There are several former Georgia Tech and University of Georgia players vying for a championship in Atlanta too.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for complete Super Bowl LIII coverage leading up to the big game. Download our news app to get FREE alerts sent to phone and tablet and find complete coverage of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta here

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

David Andrews, Wesleyan and UGA

This won't be the first trip to the Super Bowl for Patriots center David Andrews. He actually won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons two years ago.

Andrews started his playing career at Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, where he won the 2008 GHSA Class A state title.

Andrews decided to stay close to home and joined the Georgia Bulldogs program, where he started at center for three seasons. He went undrafted in 2015 but the Patriots signed him as a free agent.

Andrews has started all games in the regular season and playoffs and he hopes to win a second Super Bowl ring after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

[RELATED: Notable players from Georgia who have won Super Bowl]

Ufomba Kamalu, Starr's Mill High School

Ufomba Kamula, once known by his high school teammates as "The Nigerian Nightmare", was just signed to the New England Patriots practice squad in 2018. Kamula received a promotion to the active roster on Dec. 21, just a few weeks before New England won the AFC Championship.

Kamula lived in Nigeria before he moved to Fayetteville and became a standout for Starr's Mill High School, where the team almost won a state title his senior season.

The defensive tackle would go on to play for the Miami Hurricanes before he signed as free agent with the Houston Texans.

Jonathan Jones, Carrollton High School

Jonathan Jones was another player who went undrafted but signed as a free agent with the Patriots. The cornerback was a four-year starter at Auburn University, but he started his career at Carrollton High School.

Jones recorded two solo tackles in the Pats 37-31 win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. So far this season, Jones has 44 solo tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions, according to ESPN stats.

Sony Michel, former UGA running back

In a fun twist for Bulldog fans, there will be a pair of former UGA running backs going up against each other with Patriots' Sony Michel and Rams' Todd Gurley.

Michel led the Georgia Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl victory with game-winning touchdown and an appearance in the national championship during his final season.

The Patriots selected the running back with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the rookie is a huge part of the team's success. In the AFC championship, Michel finished with 113 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

[RELATED: Pats vs. Rams is a meeting of 'Past vs. Future']

Shaq Mason, Georgia Tech

The Patriots offense is loaded with talent connected to Georgia and Shaq Mason is no exception. Mason started every game as a junior and senior for Georgia Tech, earning All-ACC and All-American honors as a Yellow Jacket.

The offensive guard was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Mason won Super Bowl LI against the Falcons in his first season with the team. He recently signed a 5-year extension with the team prior to this season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Gerald Everett, Tight End, Columbia High School

Everett played football for only his senior season at Columbia High School in DeKalb, but he was a member of the basketball and track and field teams. The tight end attended community college before he transferred to South Alabama.

Everett played in the Senior Bowl and received an invite to the NFL Combine. The Los Angeles Rams selected Everett in the second round with the 44th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Everett caught two catches for 50 yards in the Rams 26-23 overtime win in the NFC Championship. Overall this season, the tight end has caught 320 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.

Todd Gurley, former UGA running back

Todd Gurley is one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL today and everyone knew his potential when he was starting for the Bulldogs.

In his three seasons with UGA, Gurley finished with 36 touchdowns and rushed for over 3,285 yards. And that was despite his injuries and suspensions that kept him out a few games in 2014.

The Rams obviously liked what they saw and drafted Gurley with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Gurley didn't see as much time in the NFC Championship as fans would have liked, but he was still the team's leading rusher. He has rushed for 17 touchdowns and 1,251 yards this season.

[RELATED: 10 things you didn't know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta]

Ramik Wilson, former UGA linebacker

Ramik Wilson served a backup during his first seasons in Athens, but he eventually became a valuable starter for the Bulldogs. The linebacker was credited with 243 tackles over two seasons as a starter and earned All-SEC honors as a junior.

Wilson signed a 1-year contract with the Rams in 2018 after he spent three seasons with Kansas City, who drafted him in the fourth round of 2015 NFL Draft. Of course, Wilson and the Patriots are in the Super Bowl thanks to their against his former team.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game Getty Images

Sean McVay, Marist School

It isn't just a player's dream to win a Super Bowl in his hometown. It's the same for the coaches.

Could you imagine accomplishing what Sean McCay has done at just 32 years old? He was already the youngest coach in NFL history when he was hired in 2017, but now McVay has a chance to add a Super Bowl ring in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News recently caught up with Marist coaches who had an idea of how successful the former quarterback would become.

McVay could become the second member of his family to win a Super Bowl. His grandfather John McVay was the general manager for San Francisco 49ers five Super Bowl championships.

McVay isn't the only Rams coach from the metro area. He hired Matt Daniels as a specials team assistant. Daniels graduated from Fayetteville High School and set a single-game rushing record with 348 yards.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.