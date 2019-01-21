The first time Tom Brady won a Super Bowl ring, Sean McVay was just 16 years old.
Now the Los Angeles Rams head coach, who turns 33 on Thursday, will have chance to defeat Brady and the Patriots more than 17 years later in the place where he grew up.
“It’s kind of ironic that the only Super Bowl that I’ve been to as a fan was the last time the Rams played the Titans,” McVay said after winning NFC Championship. “I was at that game. My Grandpa, when he was still involved in the NFL, he got me tickets for my birthday.”
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen traveled to Marist School in DeKalb County, where the head coach is still beloved in the community
McVay led the War Eagles to a 6-AAAA state championship in 2003.
Hero of Marist High heads to the Super Bowl. 4:45 pic.twitter.com/dSHqhYIQVv— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) January 21, 2019
