10 things you didn't know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The biggest football game and television event of year will take place right here in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3.
Super Bowl LIII will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with tens of thousands of football fans from all over the country filling up the stands (and the city).
Here are 10 things you may not have known about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta:
- This will be the third Super Bowl held in Atlanta. The city previously hosted Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 at the Georgia Dome.
- Three other sites were finalists to host the event. The venues include: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida; Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans; and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Atlanta was ultimately awarded Super Bowl LIII at the NFL owners' meeting in 2016.
- Although the city will be flooded with tens of thousands of football fans, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will only hold 75,000 lucky ticket purchasers.
- State Farm Arena will host Super Bowl Opening Night on Jan. 28, the Monday night before Super Bowl LIII.
- The National Football League will launch its centennial commemorations at the big game, ahead of its 100th season.
- Still no halftime performer? Although there have been multiple reports of Maroon 5 headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, neither the band nor the NFL have confirmed as of early January. The National Anthem performer has also yet to be announced.
- Several recording artists reportedly turned down this year's halftime gig, some in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
- A Georgia State University economics professor predicts metro Atlanta hotels could pile up approximately $33 million in revenue during the Super Bowl.
- Residents of metro Atlanta could make over $3 million renting their homes on the AirBnB website.
- Tickets won’t be available in the traditional sense of an open-to-the-general-public sale at face value. Here's what you need to know.
