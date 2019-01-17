ATLANTA - The NFL announced Thursday morning that Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Knight, a seven-time Grammy Award-winner, was born and raised in Atlanta.
Knight, known as the Empress of Soul, is best-known for her No. 1 singles "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For.”
