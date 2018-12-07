ATLANTA - We are counting down to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. There are less than two months until the big game!
Channel 2 Action News has new insight on how much money it will mean for people in the city.
“In the immediate downtown area, it’s almost immeasurable, the impact," Hyatt Regency general manager Peter McMahon said.
McMahon and his staff have been preparing for the Super Bowl for a few years, but in the past six months, they've been working even harder.
“We’ve been going into overdrive, and we meet weekly, and really at this point, it’s almost daily, preparing for the big event,” he said.
A new study released this week predicts an average $90 Atlanta hotel room will skyrocket to an average rate of about $271.
