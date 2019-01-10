0 Super Bowl 53: Concerts, music festivals in Atlanta leading up to the big game

ATLANTA - In true Atlanta fashion, there will be no shortage of music the weeks leading up to and during the weekend of Super Bowl 53.

Several major music events and festivals have already been announced surrounding the Feb. 3, 2019 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are the ones you should know about so far:

WHAT: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival

WHEN: Jan. 31 - Feb. 2

WHERE: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

WHO: Headliners include Bruno Mars and Cardi B and Aerosmith, plus a "Welcome to Atlanta" showcase with Atlanta hip-hop legend Ludacris and friends, as well as a special Quality Control Music showcase featuring Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more.

FULL LINEUP:

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at 9 p.m.: Ludacris & Friends, Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty and Lil Baby. Plus, Metro Boomin and Special Guests, a DJ set by Lil Jon, and more

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at 9 p.m.: Aerosmith and Post Malone

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 9 PM: Bruno Mars and Cardi B

WHAT: Super Bowl LIVE

WHEN: A week of free fan events preceding the Feb. 3 game

WHERE: Centennial Olympic Park

The week will include performances from Atlanta artists across different genres, including country, rock, EDM, pop, R&B and hip hop.

On Dec. 12, Dupri announced lineups for two of the six events. The first round of musical acts includes iconic names like Goodie Mob, Kilo Ali and the Ying Yang Twins. Artists performing on the other dates will be revealed later.

Monday, Jan. 28: DJ Holiday will run the stage with YFN Lucci, Waka Flocka, K Camp, Trinidad James, Swag Surf Boys, Coca Vango, Light Skin Keisha, Derez Deshon and Goodie Mob.

Saturday, Feb. 2: DJ Smurf will run the stage which features throwbacks to the Freaknik and Crunk eras, with artists including Tag Team, MC Shy D, Ying Yang Twins, Kilo Ali and KP & Envyi.

WHAT: “Shaq’s Fun House”

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

WHERE: The Battery at SunTrust Park

WHO: Migos, DJ Tiesto, Diplo, Lil Jon, T-Pain, and a set by Shaq as DJ Diesel.

WHAT: DirecTV Super Saturday Night

WHEN: Feb. 2, 2019

WHERE: A temporary venue to be constructed on-site at Atlantic Station.

WHO: The Foo Fighters will headline and Run the Jewels, featuring Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, will open the show.



