ATLANTA - There are going to be hundreds of events in Atlanta during Super Bowl week.
But very few will be as popular as Super Bowl Experience, pro football’s interactive theme park.
Tickets for Super Bowl Experience will be available to buy starting Thursday at 10 a.m.
The Super Bowl Experience offers fans a unique chance to get involved in the festivities surrounding Super Bowl LIII, offering interactive games and experiences, merchandise from the NFL Shop, player autograph sessions and more.
The Super Bowl Experience will be held in the heart of downtown Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, and will be open to the public from Saturday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Feb. 2.
“The NFL is thrilled to bring Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai back to Atlanta. This ultimate NFL theme park is a can’t-miss opportunity for fans to experience the unparalleled energy of Super Bowl Week,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O’Reilly. “We will once again be introducing new game enhancements and attractions, that will transport fans of all ages onto the field, under the helmet and closer to all of the fun and excitement surrounding Super Bowl LIII.”
Hours of Operation:
- Saturday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 28: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 29: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 30: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 31: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 1: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Check out this behind-the-scenes look at the NFL Experience in Houston (from a few years ago) with Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.
