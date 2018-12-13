Atlanta basketball legend helps boy in need of life-saving surgery

ATLANTA - An 8-year old boy is in need of life-saving surgery and he's getting it, thanks to a former Atlanta Hawks player.
Matadi is from the Congo.
He has been shunned by society because of the large tumor on his face.
Former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo helped bring Matadi to the United States.
He was there waiting when the 8-year-old arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday.
See the moment he arrives and hear from the legendary athlete about the help he’ll get, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
