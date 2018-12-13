0 Hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri reveals plans for Super Bowl week concert series

ATLANTA - Super Bowl 53 is exactly 53 days away, but it's not just the big game that's going to draw thousands of people to Atlanta.

Centennial Olympic Park will host a music festival that will last for days, and there's a little bit of something for everybody.

Atlanta native and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri is in charge of planning the music and he says the free shows will appeal to everyone.

"Atlanta is going to be lit," Dupri said. "It's a very heavy hip-hop city that we have in Atlanta but this a family event and I want everyone to understand that."

Organizers are putting together six days of Super Bowl Live events leading up to the big game.

They're promising everything from hip-hop to country to EDM but every artist has to be from metro Atlanta.

Wednesday's announcement at the Glenn Hotel also came with hope that tourists and residents are smart about getting downtown.

"We want people to plan ahead, think through their transportation, use MARTA, use ride-share, work, play and have a good time in Atlanta," said Brett Daniels, the Chief Operating Officer for the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee.

With January approaching, Johnson asked Dupri if there's any pressure to make his shows better than the Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Maroon 5.

"Unfortunately they don't have what I have. The energy of what we're putting together is going to be second to none," Dupri said.

Some of the artists that will perform during the festival include Goodie Mob, Waka Flak, Ying Yang Twins and Dupri himself.

