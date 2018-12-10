0 Watch the 2018 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl LIVE on Channel 2!

ATLANTA - The 2018 college football bowl season kicks off with the fourth annual Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl.

The game will feature champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic and Southwestern Athletic conferences.

In a rematch of the first Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, the North Carolina A&T Aggies will go head-to-head with the Alcorn State Braves.

Starting at 11 a.m., Channel 2 WSB-TV presents a live half-hour program, “The Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl Countdown.”

Channel 2 anchors Fred Blankenship and Carol Sbarge host the pregame show for this event.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will break down the strategies of both teams, the players, coaches and each team’s strengths and weaknesses.

Following the countdown will be a special edition of Channel 2 Action News at 11:30 a.m. with weather, game day traffic and news of the day. At noon, the battle for the championship begins.

In addition to the game, organizers will host the first annual “A Celebration of Service.”

The service project will bring together “The Divine 9” Greek letter organizations to collect food donations that benefit Hosea Helps.

Other attractions include a special fan experience and the ultimate HBCU Greek homecoming tailgate.

MATCHUP

Alcorn State (9-3, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. North Carolina A&T (9-2, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

TIME/LOCATION

Saturday at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m., followed by the game at noon.

TOP PLAYERS

Alcorn State QB Noah Johnson has thrown for 2,079 yards and 15 touchdowns while also running for 960 yards and nine touchdowns.

North Carolina A&T is led by veteran QB Lamar Raynard and a running game that's averaging close to 200 yards on the ground per game.

NOTABLE

The Braves are back in the Celebration Bowl for the first time since the inaugural game in 2015. Alcorn State is led by coach Fred McNair, the older brother of the late Steve McNair, who was a star quarterback for Alcorn State and in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

The Aggies are back in the Celebration Bowl for the third time in four seasons. North Carolina A&T beat Grambling 21-14 last year to give the MEAC a 2-1 edge in the game over the SWAC.

LAST TIME

North Carolina A&T 41, Alcorn State 34 on Dec. 19, 2015.

BOWL HISTORY

The Braves are in the Celebration Bowl for the second time. The Aggies are in the Celebration Bowl for the third time.

