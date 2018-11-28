Foo Fighters to headline pre-Super Bowl concert

ATLANTA - Add another option to the ever-growing list of pre-Super Bowl activities.
The Foo Fighters will headline the DirecTV Super Saturday Night concert on Feb. 2 at a temporary venue to be constructed on site at Atlantic Station.
Jack Murphy, executive producer of the event, said on Wednesday morning that the three-tiered complex will be nearly 72,000 square feet with capacity for about 6,000.
“It’s important that we curate a special building,” Murphy said, “It’s not a traditional show. When people show up onsite it’s a pretty special night…it will be something unique for the city.”
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 through www.ticketmaster.com. All general admission tickets will be standing-room only, floor level.
Acknowledging the number of events taking place in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Murphy said, “We’re not better than anybody else, we’re just different.”
