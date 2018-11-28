ATLANTA - Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Wednesday morning that two Iranian citizens have been indicted for a series of cyber attacks across America, including the March assault of the city of Atlanta’s computer systems.
The cyber attack caused myriad issues as Atlanta tried to get its systems back online and could end up costing $17 million to taxpayers, according to one report. Rosenstein said the indictment also accuses the same defendants of a similar attack on the city of Newark, New Jersey, and some 200 other victims.
Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri and Faramarz Shahi Savandi allegedly collected some $6 million from various victims, which also included hospitals and businesses. They allegedly were in Iran and used so-called ransomware to shut down the computer systems and then demand payments.
The two suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, intentional damage to a protected computer, transmitting a demand in relation to damaging a protected computer.
The defendants are fugitives.
